Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Invests $576,000 in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,951 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after acquiring an additional 123,745 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after acquiring an additional 42,273 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58,361 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MPC opened at $108.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $77.62 and a 12 month high of $138.83.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 46.49% and a net margin of 9.28%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Mizuho dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $154.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $135.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.13.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

