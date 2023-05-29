Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Aviva PLC decreased its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,124 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,213,345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,701,067,000 after acquiring an additional 889,705 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 943,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $195,470,000 after purchasing an additional 43,895 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 931,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $192,978,000 after purchasing an additional 64,962 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Align Technology by 32.3% in the third quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 913,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $189,159,000 after purchasing an additional 223,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Align Technology by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 534,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $112,682,000 after purchasing an additional 243,581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.78.

Align Technology Stock Up 1.9 %

Align Technology Profile

Shares of ALGN stock opened at $285.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $317.14 and its 200 day moving average is $275.56. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

