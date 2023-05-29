Assetmark Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 109.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,289,000 after purchasing an additional 697,332 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after purchasing an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4,330.9% in the 4th quarter. PRW Wealth Management LLC now owns 319,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,908,000 after purchasing an additional 312,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFG opened at $94.95 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.18. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

