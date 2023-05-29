Assetmark Inc. Acquires 451 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,355 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 14.3% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. S&CO Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 6,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Lcnb Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 5,052 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $193.75 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $166.63 and a one year high of $220.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.56.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

