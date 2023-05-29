First Horizon Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,258,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,616,000. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,460,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3,365.9% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 132,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 129,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JNK stock opened at $90.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.65. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $99.33.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.