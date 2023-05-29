Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 82.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 984,804 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445,741 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned approximately 1.85% of Primoris Services worth $21,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HRT Financial LP increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 98,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Primoris Services by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 615,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 208,084 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $26,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Primoris Services

In other Primoris Services news, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $273,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,354 shares in the company, valued at $885,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen C. Cook sold 7,000 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $169,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,962 shares in the company, valued at $409,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Primoris Services Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on PRIM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Primoris Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Primoris Services from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Primoris Services from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRIM opened at $27.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.27. Primoris Services Co. has a 52 week low of $15.90 and a 52 week high of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.26. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primoris Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Primoris Services’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

About Primoris Services

Primoris Services Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Energy and Renewables, and Pipeline. The Utilities segment specializes in a range of services, including telecommunications and installation and maintenance of new and existing natural gas and electric utility distribution and transmission systems.

