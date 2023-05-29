Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 208,263 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,077 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 208,263 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.13% of Skyworks Solutions worth $18,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 257.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 360.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 51.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $105.05 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $107.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 11.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWKS. Benchmark raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $94.50 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

