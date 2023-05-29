Schroder Investment Management Group Buys 110,387 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 96.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,332 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,387 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in General Electric were worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 3.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,903,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $540,199,000 after purchasing an additional 220,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Electric by 2.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,518,000 after purchasing an additional 81,269 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of General Electric by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,777,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,496,000 after purchasing an additional 853,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in General Electric by 19.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,485,976 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $153,907,000 after buying an additional 396,145 shares in the last quarter. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on General Electric from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on General Electric from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $731,348.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 239,419 shares of company stock valued at $24,144,151. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Electric stock opened at $102.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. General Electric has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $105.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $88.27.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The company had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

