Schroder Investment Management Group Purchases 31,004 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,883 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,004 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.76% of Encore Wire worth $19,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $356,420,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,590,369 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $218,773,000 after buying an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $70,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 377,686 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $43,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,861 shares in the last quarter. 99.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WIRE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Encore Wire Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $170.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $167.49 and a 200-day moving average of $161.67. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $206.74.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $660.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 39.17% and a net margin of 22.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

(Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

See Also

