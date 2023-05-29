Schroder Investment Management Group Has $20.26 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 429,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 55,009 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group owned 0.05% of Newmont worth $20,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEM. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Newmont by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 42,511 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Newmont by 19.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,219,000 after purchasing an additional 10,692 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 595,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after buying an additional 39,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NEM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.53.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $538,120.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,000 shares of company stock worth $1,973,020. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $40.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $69.88.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.05% and a negative net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. Newmont’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -242.42%.

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

