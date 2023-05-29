First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $117,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of BSCR stock opened at $19.03 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.18. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $19.89.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a $0.0617 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%.

