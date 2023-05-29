Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Shares Purchased by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,404 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 4,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 74,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,926,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 11,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF stock opened at $52.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.64. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

