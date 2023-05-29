First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 109 Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 185.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 15,513 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,106,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in Medpace by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 44,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Medpace during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Medpace Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $203.55 on Monday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.79 and a twelve month high of $241.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.42.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.51. Medpace had a return on equity of 75.20% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $434.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. Guggenheim upgraded Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Medpace from $226.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In other news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 31,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.83, for a total value of $7,020,475.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,451,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,431,107,628.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

