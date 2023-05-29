CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 131,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,932,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 112,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CNP shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $28.34 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.73. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.32%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $84,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,419,500.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

See Also

