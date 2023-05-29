First Horizon Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth $77,761,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after acquiring an additional 298,837 shares during the period. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the third quarter worth $21,932,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after acquiring an additional 189,158 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the first quarter worth $32,791,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Insider Transactions at Burlington Stores

In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 47,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.46, for a total value of $9,876,667.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 55,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,556,536.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Mcnamara sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.26, for a total value of $106,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,768.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Burlington Stores Trading Down 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $219.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.76.

BURL opened at $159.11 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $106.47 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. It operates through the following segments: Ladies Apparel, Accessories and Shoes, Home, Mens Apparel, Kids Apparel and Baby, and Outerwear.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.