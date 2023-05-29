SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,870,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,494 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 9,905.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,125,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,612 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 250.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,369,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,652,000 after acquiring an additional 979,223 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $22,568,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,041.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 310,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,319,000 after acquiring an additional 283,565 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of RWX stock opened at $25.57 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.96. The firm has a market cap of $421.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.84.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Profile

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.