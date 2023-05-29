First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $141,000 Position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.5% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,877,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,880,000 after purchasing an additional 296,178 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,254,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,657,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 582,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,980,000 after acquiring an additional 6,121 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in RBC Bearings by 3.6% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 292,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,767,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 224,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473 shares during the period.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

RBC Bearings Stock Performance

About RBC Bearings

ROLL opened at $212.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.95 and a 200-day moving average of $226.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.10 and a beta of 1.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.90 and a fifty-two week high of $264.94.

(Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.