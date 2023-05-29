First Horizon Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,622 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 72.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BTI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,290,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,387,000 after purchasing an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 148.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.37% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI opened at $32.60 on Monday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $32.49 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.21 and its 200 day moving average is $37.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About British American Tobacco

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Articles

