First Horizon Advisors Inc. Has $159,000 Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,822,000 after purchasing an additional 92,450 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,881,000 after purchasing an additional 13,797 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,038,000 after purchasing an additional 20,485 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Snap-on by 6.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,862,000 after purchasing an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Snap-on by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Snap-on Stock Performance

Shares of SNA opened at $257.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.48. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $265.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $248.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.64. The firm has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.09.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital raised Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.57.

Insider Transactions at Snap-on

In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total value of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,910.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,884 shares of company stock valued at $14,194,715 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.