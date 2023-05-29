First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 26 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in ASML in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of ASML by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ASML in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $735.93 on Monday. ASML Holding has a one year low of $363.15 and a one year high of $742.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $655.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $630.07.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $694.27.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

