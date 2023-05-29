Shore Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Hill & Smith (LON:HILS)

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HILS. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($19.90) price objective on shares of Hill & Smith in a research report on Monday, February 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.66) target price on shares of Hill & Smith in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,600 ($19.90) to GBX 1,490 ($18.53) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 19th.

HILS stock opened at GBX 1,456 ($18.11) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,173.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58. Hill & Smith has a 1 year low of GBX 859 ($10.68) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,474 ($18.33). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,357.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,288.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 22 ($0.27) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $13.00. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5,223.88%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Pete Raby bought 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,347 ($16.75) per share, with a total value of £25,862.40 ($32,167.16). In related news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,359 ($16.90) per share, for a total transaction of £49,263.75 ($61,273.32). Also, insider Pete Raby acquired 1,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($16.75) per share, for a total transaction of £25,862.40 ($32,167.16). Insiders have bought 7,456 shares of company stock valued at $9,996,915 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hill & Smith PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

