Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Sell”

Citigroup downgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, HSBC lowered Elisa Oyj from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.90.

Elisa Oyj Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELMUF opened at $62.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.99. Elisa Oyj has a 52-week low of $58.53 and a 52-week high of $62.45.

About Elisa Oyj

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

