FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of FD Technologies (OTCMKTS:FDRVF – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

FD Technologies Price Performance

Shares of FDRVF stock opened at C$22.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$18.84. FD Technologies has a 12 month low of C$16.44 and a 12 month high of C$28.80.

FD Technologies Company Profile

FD Technologies Plc is a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight, and foresight to drive organizations forward. The firm is involved in the provision of a range of software and consulting services to finance, technology, retail, pharmacy, manufacturing, and energy institutions.

