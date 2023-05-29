Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Nabtesco Trading Up 3.1 %

NCTKF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $28.88.

About Nabtesco

Nabtesco Corporation manufactures and sells equipment in the industrial, daily life, and environmental fields in Japan and internationally. It operates through Component Solutions, Transport Solutions, and Accessibility Solutions segments. The company offers precision reduction gears for industrial robots' joints; hydraulic equipment, such as traveling unit for crawlers, control valve for mini excavators, and swing unit for hydraulic excavators; railroad vehicle equipment, such as railroad vehicle brake systems, door operating units, test equipment, brake shoes, seat turning equipment, and snow removal devices; and aircraft equipment comprising flight control actuation systems and high voltage electric power distribution units.

