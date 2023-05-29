Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF) Downgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Nabtesco (OTCMKTS:NCTKF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Nabtesco Trading Up 3.1 %
NCTKF stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.90. Nabtesco has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $28.88.
About Nabtesco
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabtesco (NCTKF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Nabtesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabtesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.