NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Raised to “Buy” at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of NN Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NN Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NN Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.92.

NN Group Trading Up 0.9 %

NNGRY stock opened at $18.63 on Friday. NN Group has a 52-week low of $17.13 and a 52-week high of $25.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.17.

NN Group Company Profile

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

