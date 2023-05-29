National Bankshares Trims Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Target Price to C$136.00

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RY. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Friday. CSFB cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Fundamental Research set a C$140.25 price objective on Royal Bank of Canada and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$137.70.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE RY opened at C$123.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$130.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$132.27. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$116.75 and a 1-year high of C$140.18. The company has a market cap of C$171.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( TSE:RY Get Rating ) (NYSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.92 by C$0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 29.76%. The firm had revenue of C$15.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.07 billion. Analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.5522252 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 25th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.24%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company. The company operates through five segments: Personal & Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor & Treasury, and Capital Markets. The Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions, as well as indirect lending, including auto financing; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

