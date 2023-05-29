Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) vs. Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Head to Head Comparison

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Immatics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sangamo Therapeutics $111.30 million 1.95 -$192.28 million ($0.83) -1.52 Immatics $182.13 million 4.15 $39.53 million ($1.06) -9.29

Immatics has higher revenue and earnings than Sangamo Therapeutics. Immatics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sangamo Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sangamo Therapeutics 1 0 4 0 2.60 Immatics 0 0 4 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sangamo Therapeutics and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $8.91, suggesting a potential upside of 607.48%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $19.75, suggesting a potential upside of 100.51%. Given Sangamo Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sangamo Therapeutics is more favorable than Immatics.

Volatility and Risk

Sangamo Therapeutics has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immatics has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.3% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.1% of Immatics shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Sangamo Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Immatics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Sangamo Therapeutics and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sangamo Therapeutics -52.76% -40.44% -22.97% Immatics -85.93% -41.31% -17.89%

Summary

Sangamo Therapeutics beats Immatics on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. It also offers complementary technology platforms such as gene therapy, ex vivo cell therapy, in vivo genome editing, and in vivo genome regulation. The company was founded by Edward O. Lanphier II in 1995 and is headquartered in Brisbane, CA.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies include IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumors; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101 for the treatment of cancer; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline Intellectual Property Development Limited to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; and Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in Tübingen, Germany.

