Analysts Set Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Target Price at C$17.10

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.10.

PSI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. National Bankshares upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded Pason Systems from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Pason Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Pason Systems stock opened at C$11.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$14.08. The company has a market capitalization of C$952.91 million, a PE ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Pason Systems has a 52 week low of C$10.87 and a 52 week high of C$16.98.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.07. Pason Systems had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 34.81%. The business had revenue of C$94.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$94.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pason Systems will post 1.3377926 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for storing data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

