Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,216 ($15.12).

Several research firms have weighed in on DNLM. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,350 ($16.79) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($14.30) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) target price on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,240 ($15.42) to GBX 1,330 ($16.54) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Dunelm Group stock opened at GBX 1,102 ($13.71) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,489.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,135.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,100.19. Dunelm Group has a 12-month low of GBX 659.50 ($8.20) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,292 ($16.07).

Dunelm Group plc retails homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture and beds products, which include bedroom, living room, dining room, and other furniture, as well as bed and mattresses, and sofas and chairs; bedding products comprising bed linen, dorma, baby and kid's bedding, and duvets, pillows and protectors; curtains and rugs; and venetian, roller, roman, vertical, and made to measure blinds.

