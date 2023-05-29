Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALEC) Receives $15.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Alector, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.43.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Alector from $54.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alector from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Alector from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Alector in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alector from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

ALEC opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Alector has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $13.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.79.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALECGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.09). Alector had a negative return on equity of 57.31% and a negative net margin of 107.05%. The business had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that Alector will post -3.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $94,456.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares in the company, valued at $10,302,497. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gary Romano sold 3,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $26,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,411.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnon Rosenthal sold 15,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total transaction of $94,456.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,302,497. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,564 shares of company stock worth $180,802. Insiders own 12.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alector in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Alector by 349.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Alector in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alector in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Alector, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in pioneering of immuno-neurology. It develops portfolio of innate immune system programs, designed to functionally repair genetic mutations and enable the rejuvenated immune cells to counteract emerging brain pathologies.

