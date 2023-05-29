Brokerages Set Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Target Price at $334.00

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $334.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNSL. Truist Financial upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th.

Kinsale Capital Group Price Performance

KNSL opened at $307.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $319.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.92. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $202.00 and a 1 year high of $345.75.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.09%.

Insider Activity

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian D. Haney sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.92, for a total transaction of $1,828,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 74,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,790,271.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,452 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinsale Capital Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 107.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 450,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,856,000 after acquiring an additional 233,687 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,191,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $55,274,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,844,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

Featured Articles

