Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd.

Get Madison Square Garden Entertainment alerts:

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $35.04 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.04. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a one year low of $28.09 and a one year high of $39.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Isiah Thomas III sold 931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.48, for a total value of $54,444.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 190.8% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 68,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares in the last quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Third Avenue Management LLC now owns 81,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after purchasing an additional 17,680 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,191,000 after purchasing an additional 28,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 18,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.