Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 1.3 %

RS stock opened at $239.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a twelve month low of $160.29 and a twelve month high of $264.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.14.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is 14.33%.

Insider Activity at Reliance Steel & Aluminum

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Sean Michael Mollins sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.87, for a total value of $1,253,382.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,467,319.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reliance Steel & Aluminum

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.