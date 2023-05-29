CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) & CEMIG (NYSE:CIG) Head-To-Head Review

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) and CEMIG (NYSE:CIG – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

CenterPoint Energy has a beta of 0.88, indicating that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEMIG has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and CEMIG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CenterPoint Energy 8.99% 9.97% 2.49% CEMIG 11.87% 19.41% 7.66%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CenterPoint Energy $9.32 billion 1.92 $1.06 billion $1.26 22.49 CEMIG $6.68 billion 0.78 $792.62 million $0.28 8.46

This table compares CenterPoint Energy and CEMIG’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

CenterPoint Energy has higher revenue and earnings than CEMIG. CEMIG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CenterPoint Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CenterPoint Energy and CEMIG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CenterPoint Energy 0 1 6 0 2.86 CEMIG 0 1 0 0 2.00

CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus target price of $32.75, indicating a potential upside of 15.56%. Given CenterPoint Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CenterPoint Energy is more favorable than CEMIG.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of CEMIG shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of CenterPoint Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

CenterPoint Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. CEMIG pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. CenterPoint Energy pays out 60.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CEMIG pays out 67.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. CenterPoint Energy has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

CenterPoint Energy beats CEMIG on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region. The Houston Electric segment consists of electric transmission services to transmission services customers in the ERCOT region and distribution services to REPs serving the Texas gulf coast area. The CERC segment covers the Restructuring consisting of intrastate natural gas sales to, and natural gas transportation and distribution for residential, commercial, industrial and institutional customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas, and permanent pipeline connections through interconnects with various interstate and intrastate pipeline companies through CEIP. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

About CEMIG

Companhia Energética de Minas Gerais, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through renewable energy sources, such as water, wind, sun, and biomass; or non-renewable sources, including fossil and nuclear fuels. As of December 31, 2016, it operated hydroelectric plants, thermoelectric plants, and solar plants with a total installed capacity of approximately 8,000 megawatts in 10 states of Brazil. It is also involved in the telecommunications and energy solutions consulting businesses; exploitation of natural gas; sale and trading of electricity; and acquisition, transport, and distribution of gas and its subproducts and derivatives, as well as provision of technology systems and systems for operational management of public service concessions, including companies operating in electricity, gas, water and sewerage, and other utility companies. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

