Head to Head Contrast: Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) & SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF)

Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating) and SES (OTCMKTS:SGBAF – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Carrefour and SES’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Carrefour alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrefour N/A N/A N/A SES -1.32% 6.42% 2.85%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrefour and SES’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrefour $87.56 billion 0.16 $1.42 billion N/A N/A SES $2.05 billion N/A -$35.83 million ($0.15) -41.93

Analyst Ratings

Carrefour has higher revenue and earnings than SES.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Carrefour and SES, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrefour 1 3 1 0 2.00 SES 0 3 2 0 2.40

Carrefour presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 421.39%. SES has a consensus price target of $9.04, suggesting a potential upside of 43.72%. Given Carrefour’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Carrefour is more favorable than SES.

Volatility and Risk

Carrefour has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Carrefour shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About Carrefour

(Get Rating)

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following geographical segments: France, Europe, Latin America. The company was founded by Marcel Fournier on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Massy, France.

About SES

(Get Rating)

SES SA engages in the provision of satellite-based data transmission capacity and ancillary services. It operates through the SES Video and SES Networks business units. The SES Video business unit offers channels broadcast via satellite. The SES Networks business unit consists of sales verticals fixed date, mobility, and government. The firm serves the aviation, broadcasters, maritime, cruise, and energy industries. The company was founded on March 1, 1985 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.