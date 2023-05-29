Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.
KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Kontoor Brands Stock Performance
Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83.
Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.
About Kontoor Brands
Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.
