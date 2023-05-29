Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kontoor Brands from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total transaction of $1,622,137.41. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares in the company, valued at $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas E. Waldron sold 31,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $1,622,137.41. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 101,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,262,949.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Waldeck sold 35,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.99, for a total transaction of $1,819,527.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,929.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KTB stock opened at $41.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $53.83.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 102.91% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $667.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.29%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

