Comparing CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) & Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO)

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) and Tingo Group (NASDAQ:TIO – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CorVel and Tingo Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CorVel $718.56 million 4.68 $66.41 million $3.77 51.94 Tingo Group $987.72 million 0.56 -$47.07 million N/A N/A

CorVel has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tingo Group.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CorVel 0 0 0 0 N/A Tingo Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for CorVel and Tingo Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Risk & Volatility

CorVel has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tingo Group has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CorVel and Tingo Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CorVel 9.24% 33.16% 16.42% Tingo Group 14.01% 28.62% 12.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of CorVel shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Tingo Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 48.6% of CorVel shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Tingo Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CorVel beats Tingo Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CorVel

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates through the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About Tingo Group

Tingo Group, Inc. operates through its subsidiaries, focused on the growth and development of its financial technology offerings. The firm uses its proprietary trading technology platforms to serve a range of growth sectors in the fintech space, including online brokerage for equities trading, online investment and wealth management services, sales of insurance products, and trading in certain commodities. It is also involved in the growing telematics and commercial mobile resource management market, with a focus on designing, developing, manufacturing, and selling mobile computing solutions that provide fleet operators and field workforces with computing solutions. The company was founded on January 31, 2002 and is headquartered in Montvale, NJ.

