Reviewing Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ)

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and SITO Mobile (OTCMKTS:SITOQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Resources Connection and SITO Mobile, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 1 2 0 0 1.67 SITO Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 5.97%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than SITO Mobile.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $805.02 million 0.65 $67.18 million $1.86 8.37 SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Resources Connection and SITO Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than SITO Mobile.

Profitability

This table compares Resources Connection and SITO Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.81% 17.01% 12.18% SITO Mobile N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SITO Mobile has a beta of -0.53, meaning that its share price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.4% of Resources Connection shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of SITO Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats SITO Mobile on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection

(Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About SITO Mobile

(Get Rating)

SITO Mobile Ltd. engages in the provision of advertising solutions to businesses, advertisers, and brands. It offers Location Based Advertising, which displays advertisements and videos on behalf of advertisers, and Mobile Messaging, a platform for building and controlling tailored programs including messaging and customer incentive programs. The company was founded by Anthony G. Macaluso on May 31, 2000 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.