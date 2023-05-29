Analyzing Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) & Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Rating) and Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Longeveron has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tonix Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00 Longeveron 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Tonix Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $40.63, indicating a potential upside of 2,332.63%. Longeveron has a consensus target price of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 304.53%. Given Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Tonix Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Longeveron.

9.7% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of Longeveron shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of Longeveron shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A -56.31% -50.59% Longeveron -1,765.78% -87.96% -69.43%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tonix Pharmaceuticals and Longeveron’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tonix Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$110.22 million ($18.69) -0.09 Longeveron $1.22 million 53.39 -$18.83 million ($0.95) -3.25

Longeveron has higher revenue and earnings than Tonix Pharmaceuticals. Longeveron is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tonix Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tonix Pharmaceuticals beats Longeveron on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800. The company was founded by Seth Lederman and Donald W. Landry on November 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Chatham, NJ.

About Longeveron

(Get Rating)

Longeveron Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops cellular therapies for aging-related and life-threatening conditions. The company's lead investigational product is the LOMECEL-B, a cell-based therapy product that is derived from culture-expanded medicinal signaling cells that are sourced from bone marrow of young healthy adult donors. It is conducting Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials in various indications, such as aging frailty, alzheimer's disease, metabolic syndrome, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and hypoplastic left heart syndrome. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.