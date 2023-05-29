Head-To-Head Comparison: Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI) vs. BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS)

Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ:RGTI – Get Rating) and BYTE Acquisition (NASDAQ:BYTS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

43.3% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.4% of BYTE Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Rigetti Computing shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Rigetti Computing and BYTE Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rigetti Computing 0 1 2 0 2.67 BYTE Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Rigetti Computing currently has a consensus target price of $2.17, suggesting a potential upside of 102.49%. Given Rigetti Computing’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Rigetti Computing is more favorable than BYTE Acquisition.

This table compares Rigetti Computing and BYTE Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rigetti Computing $13.10 million 10.60 -$71.52 million ($0.63) -1.70 BYTE Acquisition N/A N/A $10.63 million N/A N/A

BYTE Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rigetti Computing.

Profitability

This table compares Rigetti Computing and BYTE Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rigetti Computing -567.88% -48.70% -36.27% BYTE Acquisition N/A -54.24% 2.59%

Summary

Rigetti Computing beats BYTE Acquisition on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rigetti Computing

Rigetti Computing, Inc. operates as an integrated systems company. The company builds quantum computers and the superconducting quantum processors that power them. Its machines are integrated into various public, private, or hybrid clouds through its Quantum Cloud Services platform. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Berkeley, California.

About BYTE Acquisition

BYTE Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus its search for targets in the Israeli technology industry, including cybersecurity, automotive technology, fintech, enterprise software, cloud computing, semiconductors, medical technology, artificial intelligence, and robotics. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

