10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) & Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Financial Contrast

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) and Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Fresh Del Monte Produce, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II 0 0 0 0 N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A Fresh Del Monte Produce $4.44 billion 0.29 $98.60 million $2.32 11.44

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has higher revenue and earnings than 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II.

Risk and Volatility

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a beta of -0.04, meaning that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fresh Del Monte Produce has a beta of 0.66, meaning that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.8% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.2% of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.7% of Fresh Del Monte Produce shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II and Fresh Del Monte Produce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II N/A N/A -6.17% Fresh Del Monte Produce 2.52% 4.93% 2.77%

Summary

Fresh Del Monte Produce beats 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc. engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetable products. It operates through the following segments: Fresh and Value-added products, Bananas, and Other Products and Services. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries, and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, and prepared meals and snacks. The Bananas segment produces bananas. The Other Products and Services segment operates the third-party freight and logistics services business and the Jordanian poultry and meats business. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

