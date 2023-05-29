Contrasting WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) & Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA)

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Rating) and Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.0% of WalkMe shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.8% of Intapp shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of WalkMe shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 48.6% of Intapp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Risk and Volatility

WalkMe has a beta of -0.23, indicating that its share price is 123% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intapp has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WalkMe 0 4 3 0 2.43 Intapp 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current recommendations for WalkMe and Intapp, as provided by MarketBeat.

WalkMe currently has a consensus target price of $12.21, suggesting a potential upside of 27.10%. Intapp has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 6.57%. Given WalkMe’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WalkMe is more favorable than Intapp.

Profitability

This table compares WalkMe and Intapp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WalkMe -37.68% -107.88% -22.63% Intapp -23.98% -24.65% -12.56%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares WalkMe and Intapp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WalkMe $245.01 million 3.24 -$92.63 million ($1.12) -8.58 Intapp $272.07 million 9.36 -$99.68 million ($1.26) -30.90

WalkMe has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intapp. Intapp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WalkMe, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intapp beats WalkMe on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WalkMe

(Get Rating)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd. and changed its name to WalkMe Ltd. in March 2012. WalkMe Ltd. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About Intapp

(Get Rating)

Intapp, Inc., through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc., provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle. Its solutions enable private capital, investment banking, legal, accounting, and consulting firms to realize the benefits of modern AI and cloud-based architectures for their critical business functions without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance. The company also offers licensing solutions, such as customer relationship management, risk and compliance management, operational and financial management, collaboration, and integration solutions. It sells its software on a subscription basis through a direct enterprise sales model. The company was formerly known as LegalApp Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Intapp, Inc. in February 2021. Intapp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.