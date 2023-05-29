Analysts Set 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) Price Target at $45.57

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.57.
Several analysts have recently commented on NMTR shares. Truist Financial downgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup cut their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.
9 Meters Biopharma Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of 9 Meters Biopharma stock opened at $0.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.
9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.
