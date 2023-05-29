Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Receives $383.20 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $383.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Pool from $408.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Pool from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Pool alerts:

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL opened at $328.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $339.11 and a 200 day moving average of $342.10. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Pool

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 26.17%.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total transaction of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pool

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Pool by 94.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Pool by 126.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pool during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 98.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.