Argus Trims AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price to $80.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AstraZeneca Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after acquiring an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after acquiring an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,036,000 after acquiring an additional 83,177 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,222,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,092,000 after buying an additional 1,561,194 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,179,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,574,000 after buying an additional 499,916 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.