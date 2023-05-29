Argus Trims AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Target Price to $80.00

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $103.00.
AstraZeneca Stock Performance
AstraZeneca stock opened at $72.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $224.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.71, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.89. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $76.56.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.
