Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,070 ($25.75) price target on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Gamma Communications Price Performance

Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($14.75) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,127.86. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 954 ($11.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,270 ($15.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Gamma Communications

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is an increase from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,941.18%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.26) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,517.41). 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

