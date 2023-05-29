Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 2,070 ($25.75) price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.17) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Gamma Communications stock opened at GBX 1,186 ($14.75) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,127.86. Gamma Communications has a one year low of GBX 954 ($11.87) and a one year high of GBX 1,270 ($15.80). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 2,325.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83.
In related news, insider Henrietta Marsh purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,066 ($13.26) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,517.41). 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
