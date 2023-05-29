Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) versus Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) and Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Elevation Oncology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ginkgo Bioworks $477.71 million 6.64 -$2.10 billion ($1.03) -1.48 Elevation Oncology N/A N/A -$95.08 million ($7.34) -0.68

Elevation Oncology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ginkgo Bioworks. Ginkgo Bioworks is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Elevation Oncology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Analyst Ratings

Ginkgo Bioworks has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevation Oncology has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Ginkgo Bioworks and Elevation Oncology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ginkgo Bioworks 0 2 3 0 2.60 Elevation Oncology 1 1 2 0 2.25

Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus target price of $4.67, indicating a potential upside of 207.24%. Elevation Oncology has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential downside of 10.36%. Given Ginkgo Bioworks’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Ginkgo Bioworks is more favorable than Elevation Oncology.

Profitability

This table compares Ginkgo Bioworks and Elevation Oncology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ginkgo Bioworks -440.87% -97.13% -69.92% Elevation Oncology N/A -260.48% -163.21%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

61.8% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Ginkgo Bioworks shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.0% of Elevation Oncology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ginkgo Bioworks beats Elevation Oncology on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks has a partnership with Selecta Biosciences, Inc. to develop ImmTOR technology platform. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Elevation Oncology

Elevation Oncology, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion. Elevation Oncology, Inc. was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

