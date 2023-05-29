Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $487.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 388 ($4.83) to GBX 461 ($5.73) in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 400 ($4.98) to GBX 430 ($5.35) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. HSBC raised Barratt Developments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Peel Hunt lowered Barratt Developments to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 509 ($6.33) to GBX 570 ($7.09) in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Barratt Developments stock opened at $11.80 on Wednesday. Barratt Developments has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $14.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average is $11.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.2169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 7.05%.

Barratt Developments Plc engages in the development of residential and non-residential properties mainly in the United Kingdom. It offers services in land, design, construction, and sales and marketing. The company was founded by Lawrence Arthur Barratt in 1958 and is headquartered in Coalville, the United Kingdom.

