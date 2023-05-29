Financial Comparison: Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA) & Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA)

Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA – Get Rating) and Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Adeia has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liberty Latin America has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.9% of Adeia shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Adeia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.3% of Liberty Latin America shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adeia $438.93 million 2.37 -$295.88 million ($2.86) -3.42 Liberty Latin America $4.82 billion 0.33 -$175.60 million ($1.36) -5.48

This table compares Adeia and Liberty Latin America’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Liberty Latin America has higher revenue and earnings than Adeia. Liberty Latin America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Adeia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Adeia and Liberty Latin America, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Adeia 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liberty Latin America 1 0 0 0 1.00

Adeia presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.37%. Given Adeia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Adeia is more favorable than Liberty Latin America.

Profitability

This table compares Adeia and Liberty Latin America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adeia -43.84% 21.87% 9.24% Liberty Latin America -6.46% -12.06% -2.13%

Summary

Adeia beats Liberty Latin America on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Adeia

Adeia Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer and entertainment product/solutions licensing company worldwide. It licenses its innovations to companies in the entertainment industry under the Adeia brand. The company licenses its patent portfolios across various markets, including multichannel video programming distributors comprising cable, satellite, and telecommunications television providers that aggregate and distribute linear content over networks, as well as television providers that aggregate and stream linear content over broadband networks; over-the-top video service providers, social media, and other new media companies, such as subscription video-on-demand service providers and social media companies; consumer electronics manufacturers, which includes smart televisions, streaming media devices, video game consoles, mobile devices, DVRs, and other connected media devices; and semiconductors, including sensors, radio frequency components, memory, and logic devices. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C and W Carribean, C and W Panama, Cand W Networks and LatAm, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rica, and VTR. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

