Critical Review: Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ) & Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC)

Scienjoy (NASDAQ:SJ – Get Rating) and Beyond Commerce (OTCMKTS:BYOC – Get Rating) are both small-cap unclassified companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Scienjoy has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beyond Commerce has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Scienjoy and Beyond Commerce, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scienjoy 0 1 0 0 2.00 Beyond Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Scienjoy currently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 754.17%. Given Scienjoy’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Scienjoy is more favorable than Beyond Commerce.

This table compares Scienjoy and Beyond Commerce’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scienjoy $283.20 million 0.64 $28.03 million $0.73 6.58 Beyond Commerce $4.05 million 0.81 -$2.38 million N/A N/A

Scienjoy has higher revenue and earnings than Beyond Commerce.

Profitability

This table compares Scienjoy and Beyond Commerce’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scienjoy 10.01% 16.25% 12.69% Beyond Commerce -50.08% N/A -40.84%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Scienjoy shares are held by institutional investors. 33.6% of Scienjoy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Beyond Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Scienjoy beats Beyond Commerce on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scienjoy



Scienjoy Holding Corporation provides mobile live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. It focuses on interactive show live streaming from broadcasters to users. The company's platforms enable users to view and interact with broadcasters through online chat, virtual items, and playing games. As of December 31, 2021, it had 840,640 paying users and 288,898 active broadcasters. The company operates four live streaming platforms under the Showself Live Streaming, Lehai Live Streaming, Haixiu Live Streaming, BeeLive Live Stream names. It also offers technical development and advisory services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Scienjoy Holding Corporation is a subsidiary of Lavacano Holdings Limited.

About Beyond Commerce



Beyond Commerce, Inc. operates as a provider of internet marketing analytics, technologies and services. Its focus is to develop, acquire, and deploy disruptive strategic software technology and market-changing business models through organic growth and acquisitions. The firm portfolio of companies includes: Service 800 and PathUX. The company was founded on January 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

